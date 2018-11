Carolyn Burton was making Avon deliveries on April 1, 2016 with her friend. Carolyn turned on a residential street and was hit by an impaired driver who was drunk and high on marijuana, Xanax and cocaine. Carolyn was rushed to the hospital but died shortly after arriving. Carolyn was a loving mother and grandmother, and... Read this Victim's Story > Audrey Carolyn Burton

On September 10, 1994, Arthur Lance Foery was riding his motorcycle when a repeat drunk driver hit and killed him. Arthur was a loving son and brother who wanted to become a firefighter. Arthur was two months away from his 21st birthday when he was killed. Arthur Lance Foery

On January 25, 2015, Gilbert Martinez and his wife, Mistele, were driving home from church with their sons, Ethan and Bryson. A repeat drunk driver jumped the median and hit their vehicle. Gilbert, Ethan and Bryson were killed. Mistele was the lone survivor. Mistele's whole life changed in the blink of an eye. Gilbert, Ethan and Bryson Martinez

On October 26, 1996 Michael's car broke down on the side of the road. While he was waiting for a ride from family friends, a repeat drunk driver hit and killed Michael. Michael was 16 years old. Michael is gone, but not forgotten. Michael James Wagner